International Space Station To Pass Over Denver Twice Tonight

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The International Space Station will be passing over Denver tonight and you don’t have to stay up late to see it.
It went by this weekend, and Colorado astronaut Jack Fischer shared a video of it on his Facebook page as seen from the International Space Station.
The first pass Monday will be at 9:00 p.m. and it will last for a minute.
- look 12 degrees above the north-northwest horizon for it to appear, it will disappear 10 degrees above the north horizon
A second pass will occur at 10:37 p.m. and this one will last for two minutes.
- look 10 degrees above the north horizon for it to appear, it will disappear 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon
The information above is specific to downtown Denver.
To find out times and where to look for your location visit www.spotthestation.nasa.gov and enter your city or town.
