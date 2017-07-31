International Space Station To Pass Over Denver Twice Tonight

July 31, 2017 11:01 AM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The International Space Station will be passing over Denver tonight and you don’t have to stay up late to see it.

It went by this weekend, and Colorado astronaut Jack Fischer shared a video of it on his Facebook page as seen from the International Space Station.

The first pass Monday will be at 9:00 p.m. and it will last for a minute.

  • look 12 degrees above the north-northwest horizon for it to appear, it will disappear 10 degrees above the north horizon

A second pass will occur at 10:37 p.m. and this one will last for two minutes.

  • look 10 degrees above the north horizon for it to appear, it will disappear 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon

 

iss denver flyby 10vo transfer frame 214 International Space Station To Pass Over Denver Twice Tonight

(credit: Jack Fischer / Facebook)

The information above is specific to downtown Denver.

To find out times and where to look for your location visit www.spotthestation.nasa.gov and enter your city or town.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

