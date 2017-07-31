COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies Manager Bud Black. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man Arrested After Body Found In Home

July 31, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Joe Pinheiro

DENVER (CBS4) – A man is facing first degree murder charges after police found a body in a home Saturday night.

Joe Pinheiro, 58, was arrested in connection with the crime.

A body was found in a home in the 3200 block of Saratoga Avenue.

On Saturday, Pinheiro walked into the Sheridan Police Department and stated that he killed someone.

According to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department, Pinheiro “stated he shot and killed [name redacted] and his body would be found in the basement.”

When officers arrived at the home, they found a male victim deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two firearms were recovered from Pinheiro.

The victim’s identity, as well as word on any possible motive, has not yet been released.

