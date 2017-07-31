Man Arrested After Body Found In Home

DENVER (CBS4) – A man is facing first degree murder charges after police found a body in a home Saturday night.
Joe Pinheiro, 58, was arrested in connection with the crime.
A body was found in a home in the 3200 block of Saratoga Avenue.
On Saturday, Pinheiro walked into the Sheridan Police Department and stated that he killed someone.
According to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department, Pinheiro “stated he shot and killed [name redacted] and his body would be found in the basement.”
When officers arrived at the home, they found a male victim deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
Two firearms were recovered from Pinheiro.
The victim’s identity, as well as word on any possible motive, has not yet been released.