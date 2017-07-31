COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies Manager Bud Black. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Decision On Overland Music Festival Expected Tonight

July 31, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Denver City Council, Overland Golf Course, Overland Music Festival

DENVER (CBS4) – A decision on the Overland Music Festival is expected tonight.

The Denver City Council plans to hold their final vote on the project during their meeting.

Overland Park Golf Course (credit: CBS)

The three-day music festival would mean thousands of dollars of revenue for the city.

But those living close to the area have pushed back against the project because they are worried about noise and pollution.

The meeting begins at Denver’s City and County Building at 5:30 p.m.

if approved, the festival would take place in Sept. 2018 and for several years afterwards.

