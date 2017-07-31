Major Denver Intersection Closing For Construction

July 31, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Mousetrap, Mousetrap Closure

DENVER (CBS4) – A major intersection in the Denver Metro Area will see closures all week long.

The Mousetrap, which is where Interstates 70 and 25 meet, will be closed from westbound to northbound as the Colorado Department of Transportation makes critical bridge repairs.

The ramp will only be closed overnight, though, shutting down from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

mousetrap closure transfer frame 296 Major Denver Intersection Closing For Construction

(credit: CBS)

Approximately 200,000 vehicles go through the interchange every day, which is why CDOT says they’re prioritizing the project.

A detour will be in place, sending drivers eastbound on I-70 to Washington Street, then from there they will be redirected west.

The closures are expected to last through Thursday night.

