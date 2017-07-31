2 People Now Dead In Crash That Closed I-70

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people have died in a crash that closed part of Interstate 70 over the weekend.

The Colorado State Patrol says that Jeffrey Stumpf, 54, of Evergreen, died after crossing from the westbound lanes into eastbound traffic on I-70, hitting several vehicles.

Jodie Stewart, 52, of Idaho Springs, was heading east. She died at the scene.

Several other people were seriously hurt, including Stewart’s teenage son.

Traffic was backed up for hours as a result of the crash.

There’s no word yet on why Stumpf crossed the broad median.

