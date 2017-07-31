Latest Forecast: Early Taste Of Fall Arrives Before Week Ends

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The last day of July will end with temperatures running just a touch below normal for this time of year.
In fact it’s a trend that will be with us all week!
By the time Thursday rolls around you will wondering if it’s early August or late September as a strong cold front moves into the state.
It will knock our temperatures back into the lower and middle 70s and bring a chance for some rain showers.
Looking ahead it will warm back up by next week and we’ll see another shot at some monsoon moisture enter the forecast.
