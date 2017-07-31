Latest Forecast: Early Taste Of Fall Arrives Before Week Ends

July 31, 2017 5:54 AM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The last day of July will end with temperatures running just a touch below normal for this time of year.

In fact it’s a trend that will be with us all week!

By the time Thursday rolls around you will wondering if it’s early August or late September as a strong cold front moves into the state.

It will knock our temperatures back into the lower and middle 70s and bring a chance for some rain showers.

Looking ahead it will warm back up by next week and we’ll see another shot at some monsoon moisture enter the forecast.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

