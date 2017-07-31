City Of Englewood Tries To Shut Down Marijuana Club

By Rick Sallinger

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A marijuana club in Englewood says it will appeal a recent decision by a hearing examiner that upholds an order that the club was must shut down.

The business originally opened two years ago as iBake. It is now called Studio420. And while the name has changed, the business remains the same — a club to consume marijuana.

Marty Fuchs is one of the co-owners.

“If anything we are a positive influence in the community where people can go and they are not left on the street or in a school or in a park,” he told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

In December the city of Englewood issued a cease and desist notice. It claims the club is in violation of the law because it is open to the public and fraudulently received its license.

Studio420 claims the front of the store, which sells tobacco, is public, but the rear for pot smokers is membership only.

“This type of place is needed in Colorado. You can’t sell legal marijuana to people and then tell them they can’t smoke it anywhere. It just does not make any sense,” co-owner CJ Fuchs said.

Last year at a city council meeting a memo was cited that the city was aware of what the business was to do.

The city has passed a moratorium on marijuana clubs, something Studio420 customers like Keith Soule oppose.

“It was important for me to come here because I can’t smoke where I live,” Soule said.

The City of Englewood declined to comment on the matter because it is pending.

The club says it is appealing to the city manager’s office.

