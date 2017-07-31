CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Team Back In Full Pads

The Broncos were back in pads for the second straight day on Monday.
Offensive lineman Ronald Leary, who left mid-way through practice on Sunday, was in a jersey and shorts watching practice.
Lineman Donald Stephenson, who didn’t practice Sunday, was back and in full pads Monday.
Running backs Jamaal Charles (rest) and De’Angelo Henderson (ankle) both missed practice Sunday, but both were back on Monday and in full pads.
Monday is scheduled to be Trevor Siemian’s day to start with the first team offense. Vance Joseph wasn’t pleased with either Trevor or Paxton after Sunday’s practice.
