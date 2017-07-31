COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies Manager Bud Black. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Police: John Bowlen Sped, Weaved Through Traffic Before DUI Arrest

July 31, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, John Bowlen, Pat Bowlen

DENVER (AP) – The son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is accused of drunken driving in California.

bowlen 2 Police: John Bowlen Sped, Weaved Through Traffic Before DUI Arrest

John Bowlen (credit: San Luis Obispo County)

The Denver Post reports John Bowlen was pulled over Sunday after allegedly speeding and weaving through traffic on U.S. Highway 101 in the Paso Robles area. He was arrested on two misdemeanor drunken driving charges.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Tim Neumann told the newspaper that the 31-year-old former team staffer made it clear several times he was Pat Bowlen’s son.

John Bowlen is on probation for harassment for allegedly pushing his girlfriend during an argument in Colorado. He told a dispatcher then that he was the “blood of the city” and a “friend of the mayor.”

The Broncos say the latest arrest is a “personal matter.” John Bowlen’s lawyer couldn’t be reached for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

