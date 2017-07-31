COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies Manager Bud Black. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Walks Away From Car Wreck Unscathed

July 31, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: AC/DC, Brian Johnson, Daytona International Speedway, Highway to Help

DAYTONA, Fla. (Radio.com) – Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson escaped a horrifying car crash without a mark on him, according to the UK’s TV3.

The 69-year-old singer was participating in the qualifying heat at a charity racing event when his Austin A35 flipped over.

ac dc AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Walks Away From Car Wreck Unscathed

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Angus Young (Photo by Istvan Index Huszti/Getty Images)

Johnson has been a longtime car enthusiast. He hosted a television program called Cars That Rock, and competed at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway to raise money for his charity Highway to Help.

Check out photos of Johnson’s crash below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch