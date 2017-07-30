Urban Nights Offers Edgy Fashion, Help for Homeless Teens

DENVER (CBS4) – The 5th annual Urban Nights Denver is Saturday, August 5th at Mile High Station. Urban Nights is the city’s largest outdoor urban fashion show and fundraiser to benefit at-risk youth. The theme this year is “Threads of Promise.”
Historically Urban Nights benefits Urban Peak, which is a non-profit organization offering services to homeless youth. This year the fundraiser is expanding to include The Danny Dietz Foundation, and La Academia at the Denver Inner City Parish. Both new charities provide critical services to at-risk youth.
LINK: Buy Tickets to Urban Nights Denver
This year’s fashion show will include the Art Institute of Colorado, Suit Supply, NYFW darling, Nicholas K, “Thread of Change” Fall/Winter 2017.
In addition to an edgy evening of fashion and fun, this year’s event will feature 90’s rap stars, Salt-N-Pepa.
Urban Nights Denver is Saturday, August 5th. It’s hosted by the Joseph Family Foundation at Mile High Station. The VIP party commences at 6:00 p.m.; general admission opens at 7:00 p.m.; the program begins at 7:30 p.m.; Salt-N-Pepa take the stage at 9:00 p.m. The show will be followed by an after-party until midnight.