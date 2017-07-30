Major Sinkhole On Arapahoe Road Is Fixed

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe Road between University and Race officially reopened Saturday evening. Denver Water crews had been repairing a water main break that caused a major sinkhole. The sinkhole opened up on Thursday.
The road caved in after a 12-inch water main broke just after noon on Thursday.
The underground water main break, just west of Vine Street, sent a flood of water gushing onto the properties of nearby businesses.
The water supply was shut off for several hours to residents in 136 units, as well as to surrounding businesses.