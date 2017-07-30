Major Sinkhole On Arapahoe Road Is Fixed

July 30, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Arapahoe Road, Centennial, Denver Water, Sinkhole, Streets of South Glenn, Water Main Break

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe Road between University and Race officially reopened Saturday evening.  Denver Water crews had been repairing a water main break that caused a major sinkhole. The sinkhole opened up on Thursday.

arapahoe road caved finished repair from denver water tweet Major Sinkhole On Arapahoe Road Is Fixed

(credit Denver Water)

The road caved in after a 12-inch water main broke just after noon on Thursday.

20170727 121054 Major Sinkhole On Arapahoe Road Is Fixed

The sinkhole that closed Arapahoe Road (credit: CBS)

The underground water main break, just west of Vine Street, sent a flood of water gushing onto the properties of nearby businesses.

arapahoe road caved 5vomap frame 868 Major Sinkhole On Arapahoe Road Is Fixed

(credit: CBS)

The water supply was shut off for several hours to residents in 136 units, as well as to surrounding businesses.

arapahoe sinkhole Major Sinkhole On Arapahoe Road Is Fixed

Copter4 flew over the temporary repair of the sinkhole at Arapahoe Road in Centennial (credit: CBS)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch