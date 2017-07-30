Fatal Wreck Closes Eastbound I-70 Near Golden

July 30, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Colorado, Colorado State Patrol, Denver, Golden, I-70, Mountains, Traffic, Transportation, travel

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound I-70 has been closed near the Morrison Road exit late Sunday morning following a crash involving several vehicles.

Trooper Nate Reid of the Colorado State Patrol confirms one person died at the scene of the accident. There are other patients with serious injuries.

i 70 morrison ax frame 10985 Fatal Wreck Closes Eastbound I 70 Near Golden

( credit – CDOT camera)

The Colorado Department of Transportation expects a lengthy closure for the ensuing crash investigation.

CSP, Foothills Fire And Rescue, Golden Fire Department, and ambulance crews have been heard on radios responding to the call.

 

