Fatal Wreck Closes Eastbound I-70 Near Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound I-70 has been closed near the Morrison Road exit late Sunday morning following a crash involving several vehicles.
Trooper Nate Reid of the Colorado State Patrol confirms one person died at the scene of the accident. There are other patients with serious injuries.
The Colorado Department of Transportation expects a lengthy closure for the ensuing crash investigation.
CSP, Foothills Fire And Rescue, Golden Fire Department, and ambulance crews have been heard on radios responding to the call.