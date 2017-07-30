‘Dixie’s Tupperware Party’ Is One Party You Don’t Want To Miss

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” is a good ol’ fashioned Tupperware party with a twist. It’s playing through August 6th at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and information to the “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” page at denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – Dixie Longate is a burst of energy and a Tupperware-loaded, 90-minutes of comedy. She is really selling that Tupperware. She’s one of the top sellers for the company. But she’s also bringing laughs and a message of hope and empowerment to the audience members who embrace the character of Dixie.

“I think Dixie, to me, has always been a metaphor. She is that place in your spine that stiffens when you need resolve, when you need to fight. She’s the gal at the bar that you want to be next to because you know she’s going to take care of you. “I wish I had that much gumption, I wish I had that much stamina behind me to get in there and fight my own fight,” said Kris Andersson, actor and playwright.

Dixie grew out of playwright Kris Andersson’s need to fill that gap between acting jobs.

“Dixie came about 16-years-ago. I was an actor and writer in L.A. Tupperware became my waiting tables job. I went to a Tupperware party, it was fantastic. I had a great time. Friend of mine said, ‘Oh, you should do this it would be amazing,'” Andersson told CBS4.

Then she just took on a life of her own.

“Because I kept running into people that at parties, I would talk to them at parties, and the parties were going and I was meeting people. It sort of changed the tenor of what I was writing, and how Dixie was being expressed,” Andersson said.

It’s a night of heart, humor, and burping Tupperware along with a subtle message of inspiration.

“She’s a little bit damaged. She’s a little bit broken, so we see through her. She doesn’t even recognize the damage that’s in her life. She just recognizes, ‘I have to go. I’ve got to fight. I’ve got things to do in my life.’ And I think people look at that and say, ‘Ah, there’s something kind of authentic and genuine, and inspiring about that.'” Andersson explained.

There is nobody quite like Dixie Longate.