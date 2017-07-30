Coyotes Attack Dog In Adams County Backyard

By Melissa Garcia

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents are worried after coyotes attacked a dog in a homeowner’s back yard in Adams County.

Stella, 6, a Boston Terrier, was so badly injured that veterinary staff had to euthanize her.

Her owner, Sandra Revielle, lives in an urban neighborhood southwest of I-25 and US-36.

Residents believe that changes to the area might have something to do with the attack. A new residential development near 66th and Pecos sits where there used to be brush land. As the population grows, the coyotes may be losing some of their habitat, pushing some into the streets and even into backyards.

“It couldn’t have been more than a few minutes, it was so fast,” Revielle told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Revielle said that Stella woke her up at 2:30 a.m. the week before last to use the bathroom, so she let her outside into the backyard.

“I waited a minute by the door. And she didn’t come back,” Revielle said.

When she went outside, she saw two coyotes who she says had swooped up Stella and tried to make a meal out of her companion.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ I couldn’t believe it…the big one had Stella in her mouth. When they jumped the fence, she dropped Stella,” Revielle said. “I said, ‘Stella are you all right?’ and she stood up, and then fell right over.”

Stella suffered broken bones and a crushed windpipe, among other injuries. The veterinarian was unable to save her.

“Her eyes were the worst. They just look at you. It’s so tough,” said Revielle.

Though her canine friend can not be replaced, Revielle was worried that a new dog could meet the same fate.

“Now I’ll be worried every time I let her out. Maybe I should get a cat. I could keep him in the house,” she added.

Adams County animal control has noted coyote incidents in the past. The agency is considering an awareness campaign to warn residents.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.