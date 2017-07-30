Central City Opera Presents Mozart’s ‘Cosi fan Tutte’

CENTRAL CITY, Colo (CBS4) – Central City Opera is taking on Mozart in it’s 2017 Summer Festival with “Cosi fan Tutte”

“I like the score first and foremost. The music to this is just sublime,” said David Adam Moore, who plays “Giglielmo” in the opera.

Mozart wrote “Cosi fan Tutte” in the 1780’s, after having several hit operas. You can hear his mastery in the music.

“Whenever there is tension in the drama, you feel it in the score,” Moore told CBS4.

“Mozart is up there in my top list of composers. And I always feel like performing Mozart is…yeah.. a huge honor,” said Hailey Clark, who plays “Fiordiligi”.

“Cosi fan Tutte” is usually translated as “Women Are Like That”. The story is about two sets of lovers and infidelity. For a long time the opera was considered immoral.

“I think our creative team did a fantastic job setting it in Victorian era America, about 1900 or so, at an Ivy League University. So you’re setting it within a very tight social construct and so all of a sudden everything in the opera makes sense,” Moore said.

Sung in Italian with English subtitles, audiences can expect a fun story, which includes jealousy, surprise, anger, hurt, and love lost and found again.

It’s impossible to have Mozart without a little bit of humor. You know, that little bit of sparkle in the music, in the text, in the story, and so I think we, especially in this production, have woven that throughout. So even in moments of really intense sadness, or just intensity in general, we still have that thread of humor. So that’s great,” Clark told CBS4.