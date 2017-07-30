CBS4 Broncos Notebook: First Practice In Full Pads

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4’s Mark Haas is attending Broncos Training Camp Sunday morning.
This is the fourth day of the team’s preparations for the 2017 season.
News and Notes from Mark Haas:
Big crowd for the Broncos first full pads practice of training camp.
Jamaal Charles not here for the beginning of practice, not sure why.
Rookie RB De’Angelo Henderson here but not practicing (sprained ankle), and neither is tackle Donald Stephenson.
Running back group is small missing Booker, Pierce and now Charles and Henderson today.
The NFL Network (including Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Davis) broadcasting live during practice today.
Rookie wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie with a new number, now wearing #84 (a more traditional WR number, and also the number of Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe).