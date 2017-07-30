20th Anniversary Of Deadly Flooding In Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo (CBS4) – A remembrance ceremony honored the victims and first responders to the Spring Creek Flood that hit Fort Collins 20-years-ago.
In 1997, 15-inches of rain fell in 31 hours, that’s the equivalent of a whole year’s worth of precipitation.
Five people died in the flood. 2,000 homes and businesses were damaged, including buildings on the Colorado State University campus.
“We had a train derailment, we had gas explosions, and we had mobile homes floating. Ultimately, those mobile homes floated, many of them ended up piled up against the College Avenue Bridge,” said Marsha Hilmes-Robinson, Flood Plan Administrator.
Since that devastating flood, the city has spent nearly $40 million to improve the flood protection plan.