Chemical Wastewater From Colorado Plant To Be Trucked To Texas

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – The U.S. Army will send hazardous wastewater from the Pueblo Chemical Depot to a destruction facility in Port Arthur, Texas.
The Texas incinerator will destroy 250,000 gallons of the waste.
Depot spokesman Tom Schultz told the Associated Press the shipments could start Monday.
The Depot is dismantling and neutralizing Shells containing mustard agent but can’t yet process all the wastewater. The shipments are expected to take a month to complete and by that time the Depot should be able to process all wastewater on site.
The waste is primarily saltwater but could irritate human skin because of the chemicals it contains used to neutralize the agent.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)