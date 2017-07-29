Party At Altitude Offers Good Time, Good Cause

July 29, 2017 6:26 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – Party at Altitude is a stylish, upscale evening that raises money for the National Jewish Health Morgridge Academy for chronically ill children. The party features live music and dancing, food from Denver’s top restaurants, cocktails from the sky bar, a silent auction, games and complimentary valet parking.

(credit National Jewish Health)

LINK: Tickets to Party at Altitude

The National Jewish Health 5280 AIR Society hosts Party at Altitude. The Society launched in 2016, and includes young people who’ve been treated for asthma, allergies, and/or immune system disorders at National Jewish Health. The former patients and their families have come together as a fundraising force for National Jewish. Party at Altitude is their signature event.

(credit National Jewish Health)

Money raised by the party go to the Morgridge Academy for chronically ill children which is a free K-8 day school for children living with severe asthma and allergies, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia and immune deficiencies. The Academy is located on the National Jewish Health campus and allows the children to get their treatment and continue their education at the same time.

(credit National Jewish Health)

Party at Altitude is Saturday, September 19th from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on the rooftop terrace of DaVita World Headquarters in Downtown Denver.

