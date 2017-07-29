CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Broncos React To Ray Injury

Michael Spencer and Mark Haas are live on Facebook at 2 p.m. each afternoon from Broncos training camp.

From CBS4 Broncos Insider Mark Haas at 11:06 a.m.:

Observations from the first half of practice:

Trevor Siemian with the starters for the first team drill. Team wearing shoulder pads today. Several CJ Anderson runs to start the drive.

CJ ran well during the drive. Trevor completed a short pass, but overthrew Sanders on a deep pass. Paxton’s turn.

Juwan Thompson the 2nd RB in action. Taylor, McKenzie and Latimer the WRs. Fowler was and has been with the starters.

Couple Paxton scrambles on the drive. Nothing too exciting. Drill over.

1 on 1 drills #13 with deep completions to #10 and #88 (I think in bounds) to get things going.

Paxton a nice sideline pass to #10 but 2 deep shots broken up by no fly zone.

Virgil Green just beat Von Miller for a TD pass from Paxton. Von is human.

Defense dominated the 2nd team period. B Marshall sacked Lynch in .00001 seconds on 1 play.

Although this injury is unfortunate it hasn't broken my will to be great. Ill just have to figure out how to win with one arm 😜. pic.twitter.com/yijpHQhKXO — Shane Ray (@StingRay56) July 29, 2017

From CBS4 Broncos Insider Michael Spencer at 10:28 a.m.:

Day three of Broncos training camp started with a roster move to account for the injury to Shane Ray. The Broncos added linebacker Danny Mason and waived tight end Henry Krieger-Coble. Mason was with the Broncos during the 2015 offseason and training camp.

As expected Kasim Edebali lined up with the first team defense at outside linebacker.

Trevor Siemian took the first team snaps to begin practice and First round pick Garett Bolles took first team reps at left tackle.

Running back Bernard Pierce was not in attendance at the beginning of practice. No word yet on why he was absent.

The Broncos were in “shells” today wearing shoulder pads with shorts.

They will wear full pads for the first time on Sunday.