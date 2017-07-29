Aurora Police Solicit Help Solving Bank Robbery

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police and the FBI Rocky Mountain Streets Task Force are asking for help finding a man they say robbed a bank on Friday.
Officers responded to the Chase Bank at 16750 East Quincy Avenue around 6:00 p.m. Friday.
A suspect allegedly passed a note demanding cash, then left on foot.
Officers are looking for a hispanic man, 5’3″ to 5’6″ with a stocky build. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, red t-shirt with a Tobasco logo, and blue pants.
Anyone with info is asked to call the Task Force at 303-310-6810, or Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.