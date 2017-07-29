Aurora, bank robbery, metro denver crimestoppers, bank robbery

Aurora Police Solicit Help Solving Bank Robbery

July 29, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Bank Robbery, metro denver crimestoppers

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police and the FBI Rocky Mountain Streets Task Force are asking for help finding a man they say robbed a bank on Friday.

Officers responded to the Chase Bank at 16750 East Quincy Avenue around 6:00 p.m. Friday.

aurora bank robbery 4 aurora pd fb Aurora Police Solicit Help Solving Bank Robbery

(credit: Aurora Police)

A suspect allegedly passed a note demanding cash, then left on foot.

Officers are looking for a hispanic man, 5’3″ to 5’6″ with a stocky build. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, red t-shirt with a Tobasco logo, and blue pants.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Task Force at 303-310-6810, or Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch