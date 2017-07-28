Ted Nugent Endorses George Brauchler For Governor

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Rock star Ted Nugent is endorsing District Attorney George Brauchler for governor.

But what Brauchler said to get the endorsement is not sitting well with some who he’s worked and fought along side for years.

Brauchler prosecuted the Aurora Theater Shooting trial.

At the Western Conservative Summit over the weekend, he said “there is no law that anyone has ever proposed to me that would have prevented that horrible and evil tragedy.”

With that, Brauchler picked up the endorsement of Nugent, who posted about it on Facebook.

“Dear conservative God in heaven! There is constitutional we the people hope for Colorado to come out of this embarrassing antiAmerican political tailspin,” Nugent wrote. “It is time to make Colorado Colorado again and we finally have the right man to get it done!”

Brauchler’s remark, though, also cost him support.

The daughter of Sandy Phillips was among those who was killed in the theater.

“I knew we had disagreements,” Phillips said. “I’m just so disappointed that he chose to pander to the extreme right like he did, and I think it will come back to hurt him.”

“It pains to me to know that something I have done, whether it was taken out of context, spun, or interpreted a certain way, would cause them any sort of pain or disappointment,” Brauchler said.

Brauchler said he is open to new laws that would help eliminate gun violence so long as they’re constitutional.

He adds that just because Nugent endorses what he’s said doesn’t mean he endorses what Nugent has said.