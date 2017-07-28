Video Captures Thieves Stealing Roofing Materials

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver launched an investigation into alleged cases of theft after a local roofing company caught individuals stealing roofing products from a work site.

Sean Robnett and his “Colorado Roof Contractor” crew noticed materials were missing from one of the homes they were servicing earlier this week.

“Not only [were] the shingles less than we expected. But, all the plastic had been ripped off. Everything was missing,” Robnett said.

The team replaced the materials, only to find the product had been stolen again.

The third night, Robnett contacted his friend at Global Security Technologies. Robnett said Troy Ireland immediately responded, and installed a hidden surveillance camera.

“He came out that day, and set up a camera. [The alleged thieves] ended up coming out a third day in a row,” Robnett said.

High definition video captured two vehicles pulling up to the home. Two men exit the vehicles and proceed to take the roofing materials and load it into a truck. Then, they drive off.

Robnett said the theft set his company back thousands of dollars and valuable worktime with clients. He claimed a local supplier heard there were several similar thefts going on across the region.

The camera clearly captured images of suspect vehicles, license plates and even faces of the suspects. The video was turned over to police.

“[Officers] are impressed. It made their job easy,” Robnett said.

Robnett said the materials are often dropped off and left outside the home in advance of the roofing work. It’s customary in the industry and is often a way to give home owners quicker service.

Robnett said suppliers often have a month-long waiting list for roofing materials. However, if product can be dropped off on the sidewalk, deliveries can take less than three days.

“When this happens, it completely kills you,” Robnett said. “I have never ran into this at all. Haven’t heard of [people stealing shingles.] I sure hope that justice is taken care of swiftly.”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.