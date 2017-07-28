Temporary Fix In Place Over Sinkhole

July 28, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Arapahoe Road, Centennial, Sinkhole, The Streets At South Glenn

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A temporary fix is in place where a sinkhole appeared on Arapahoe Road Thursday. Permanent repairs to the westbound lanes will be made on Friday after the evening commute.

Copter4 flew over the temporary repair of the sinkhole at Arapahoe Road in Centennial (credit: CBS)

The road caved in after a 12-inch water main broke just after noon on Thursday.

The sinkhole that closed Arapahoe Road (credit: CBS)

The underground water main break, just west of Vine Street, sent a flood of water gushing onto the properties of nearby businesses.

A Denver Water spokesperson said that Arapahoe Road between University Boulevard and Race Street would remain closed for repair until Friday afternoon. Some of those lanes were reopened during the morning commute on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

The water supply was shut off for several hours to residents in 136 units, as well as to surrounding businesses.

The westbound lanes of Arapahoe Road remained closed until Friday morning when a temporary patch covered the lanes for the morning commute. After Friday evening’s rush, crews will make permanent repairs to the road between University Boulevard and Race Street. Until then, traffic was being diverted onto University Boulevard.

