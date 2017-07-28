Another Missile Launch Detected From North Korea

TOKYO (CBS4) – North Korea fired a ballistic missile Friday night, which flew longer than any of its prior launches.
Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga, told CBS News, that the missile flew for approximately 45 minutes before landing west of the island of Hokkaido.
“North Korea’s repeated provocative acts absolutely cannot be accepted,” he said.
Officials are checking to see if it was an ICBM.
The missile flew five minutes longer than intercontinental ballistic missile launched on July 4.
The United States, as well as South Korea, also confirmed the launch.
North Korea has not offered confirmation of the launch.
Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said, “We are assessing and will have more information soon.”
July 27 is a holiday in North Korea, called Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War Day.
RELATED: Inside NORAD & Northcom: ‘We Stand Ready To Protect America 24/7/365’
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)