Another Missile Launch Detected From North Korea

July 28, 2017 10:02 AM
TOKYO (CBS4) – North Korea fired a ballistic missile Friday night, which flew longer than any of its prior launches.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga, told CBS News, that the missile flew for approximately 45 minutes before landing west of the island of Hokkaido.

“North Korea’s repeated provocative acts absolutely cannot be accepted,” he said.

North Korean missile launch (credit: CBS)

Officials are checking to see if it was an ICBM.

The missile flew five minutes longer than intercontinental ballistic missile launched on July 4.

The United States, as well as South Korea, also confirmed the launch.

North Korea  has not offered confirmation of the launch.

This picture taken on May 14, 2017 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) (credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said, “We are assessing and will have more information soon.”

July 27 is a holiday in North Korea, called Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War Day.

