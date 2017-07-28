Latest Forecast: Summer Storms With Heavy Rain Possible

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – The combination of afternoon heating and another batch of monsoon moisture flowing northward will get another round of thunderstorms rolling by afternoon.

Heavy storms will first form over southern Colorado and then begin to develop on northern Colorado later in the day. Afternoon thunderstorms may produce heavy rain from Denver out over the eastern plains. Some of the storms near the Palmer Divide up through the east Denver metro area on into the northeastern plains may produce 1 to 2 inches per hour and some small hail.

There is a chance for severe storms in the northeastern corner of the state. With heavy rain and up to 1 inch size hail possible.

A weekend disturbance will give Saturday and Sunday a much better chance a heavy rain with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Along with a lot more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

