Arrests Of Illegal Immigrants In Denver Getting National Attention

DENVER (CBS4) – Arrests of illegal immigrants at the front door of Denver’s courthouse is getting national attention.
Denver’s mayor asked Immigration Customs Enforcement agents to stop making arrests there, just as ICE will not arrest at schools or churches.
ICE rejected that request.
“When witnesses and victims of crime are not showing up to testify, now we cannot pursue the individuals who have perpetrated crime. Now, how’s that make us more safe?” asked Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
“By not turning over criminal aliens in a safe, secure environment, they’re actually putting my officers and the community at risk,” said Phillip Miller, who oversees deportation agents for ICE.
Miller says Denver isn’t cooperating with ICE because it is not alerting the agency when it has a violator in custody.
Denver has started a program where illegal immigrants are allowed to send their plea in by mail for minor offenses.