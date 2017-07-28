Broncos Linebacker Shane Ray Out For 6-8 Weeks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Just two days into training camp, Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray is out with a torn ligament.

Coach Joseph: LB Shane Ray (torn ligament, wrist) will miss 6-8 weeks. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 28, 2017

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph tweeted out the development.

This is a blow for the Broncos defense because Ray was a first-round draft out of Missouri and was settling in nicely with the Broncos.

“At practice yesterday, Shane tore a ligament in his left wrist just taking on a block. His wrist got caught the flip way and he tore a ligament. He worked through it yesterday and he worked through it today. We got X-Ray’s and he needs surgery. It’s going to be six to eight weeks. He should go in [for surgery] tomorrow morning and be out by lunch, probably. But, he’s going to be out six to eight weeks. Right now, he’ll be counting weeks. Hopefully he’s back [soon]. We’re hopeful he’ll be back by Buffalo. It’s really weird because it’s the same area as [RB Devontae] Booker. Booker had the bone that was fractured. His (Ray) has the ligament torn that’s attached to the same bone that Booker fractured. That’s where we are. It happens. I’m disappointed again for the player more than us. He’s worked so hard also, and he’s making strides to have a great year. It happens. Injuries happen. In my opinion, they’re going to happen. Right now, I think we’re in great shape. They’re happening early so we can get these guys back for the full season. Obviously, I’m disappointed for him,” said Joseph.

Ray is a third-year outside linebacker who appeared in 30 regular-season games (8 starts) and three postseason contests during his first two NFL seasons with Denver.

Joseph talked about possible roster changes, “We’re not sure. We’re getting tight on numbers now. We can’t make too many more moves. I’m going to meet with [President of Football Operations/General Manager] John [Elway] and we’ll figure out a plan. As far as the roster, it’s pretty tight.”

He finished second on the team with eight sacks (43.5 yds.) in addition to posting 48 tackles (33 solo), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2016.