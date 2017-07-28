Officials Look To Build More Wildlife Crossings In Colorado

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Data from a Colorado Department of Transportation road kill survey says drivers in Colorado killed nearly 7,000 wild animals last year, resulting in two human deaths and almost 400 injuries.

The Summit Daily News reports that represents a roughly 50 percent increase in wildlife collisions over the past four years.

(credit: Colo. Parks & Wildlife)

Wildlife crossing (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Data shows the recent construction of several wildlife crossings on Colorado Highway 9 appear to be working. Since the Colorado Department of Transportation completed two overpasses and five underpasses on a 10-mile stretch of road, collisions have decreased by 87 percent.

RELATED: Cameras Show New Highway 9 Wildlife Overpass Is An Early Success

Federal, state and local officials have identified other hot spots where they would like to build wildlife crossings, specifically on Interstate-70 east, Colorado Highway 91 and Highway 9.

