Another Coloradan Missing While Treasure Hunting

CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Another Coloradan is missing while searching for a treasure supposedly buried in the mountains of New Mexico.
Eric Ashby, 31, decided to search the Arkansas River for the treasure, which was written about in a book, but disappeared while rafting near the Royal Gorge Bridge in June.
Apparently Ashby was in an accident and fell into the water, but no one knew to look for him until his family reported him missing more than a week later.
“We have a great group of professional raft operations. We’ve got a great railroad. They’re up and down that river almost on an hourly basis,” said Patrick Caulfield, with Fremont County Search and Rescue.
Two other Coloradans have died while searching for this same treasure, including Grand Junction pastor Paris Wallace and Randy Bilyeu of Broomfield.