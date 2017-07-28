Charlie Gard Passes Away Following Treatment Battle

LONDON (CBS4) – The 11-month-old baby at the center of dispute over treatment of his rare medical condition has died in hospice care.
A family spokesperson confirmed Charlie Gard’s passing to CBS News.
Gard was moved to hospice care following a judge’s order Thursday. He was taken off life support there.
The rare genetic condition Gard suffered from is called mitochondrial depletion syndrome, which made it so he was unable to breathe on his own.
His parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, lost court battles over his treatment, including trying to get him to the United States of an experimental treatment that was opposed by London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.
The parents gave up their legal fight earlier int he week and wanted to bring Charlie home to die, but the judge ruled against their wishes.