Charlie Gard Passes Away Following Treatment Battle

Bennet Reacts To Skinny Repeal DefeatOne day after the typically reserved Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet unleashed on the Senate floor about the GOP so-called "skinny repeal" he is talking about the defeat of the bill.

Officials Look To Build More Wildlife Crossings In ColoradoData from a Colorado Department of Transportation road kill survey says drivers in Colorado killed nearly 7,000 wild animals last year, resulting in two human deaths and almost 400 injuries.

Do You Really Need To Finish Your Antibiotics?A new report says the advice about the importance of finishing all of your antibiotics may be outdated, and may actually cause more harm than good.