CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Von Miller Returning Punts

Today was Paxton Lynch’s day to get reps with the first team. Lynch and Siemian are expected to split reps throughout the day.

The offensive line alignment included Garett Bolles getting reps with the first team in the early portion of practice, although during the early team drills Ty Sambrillo worked with the ones as well.

Von Miller spent the pre-practice portion of the day returning punts off a machine. (Don’t expect Von to compete for this job, but it did get the crowd at Broncos Headquarters excited)

Derek Wolfe was back at practice today. Wolfe missed yesterday’s morning session with an illness, but joined the team for the Thursday afternoon walk through session.

New running back Stevan Ridley wore number 47 yesterday after signing with the team, but was in number 4 this morning.