CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Von Miller Returning Punts

July 28, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: CBS4 Sports: Denver Broncos Notebook, Denver Broncos, Garett Bolles, Paxton Lynch, Stevan Ridley, Trevor Siemian, Von Miller

Today was Paxton Lynch’s day to get reps with the first team. Lynch and Siemian are expected to split reps throughout the day.

The offensive line alignment included Garett Bolles getting reps with the first team in the early portion of practice, although during the early team drills Ty Sambrillo worked with the ones as well.

bolles drill 163 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Von Miller Returning Punts

Garett Bolles (credit: CBS)

 

Von Miller spent the pre-practice portion of the day returning punts off a machine. (Don’t expect Von to compete for this job, but it did get the crowd at Broncos Headquarters excited)

lynch and siemian jog out 86 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Von Miller Returning Punts

Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian (credit: CBS)

 

Derek Wolfe was back at practice today. Wolfe missed yesterday’s morning session with an illness, but joined the team for the Thursday afternoon walk through session.

 

img 1808 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Von Miller Returning Punts

Stevan Ridley (credit: CBS)

New running back Stevan Ridley wore number 47 yesterday after signing with the team, but was in number 4 this morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch