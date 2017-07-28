Bear Euthanized After Attacking Woman Inside Tent

Pres. Trump's Budget Cuts Could Impact Science Industry In ColoradoPres. Donald Trump is pushing for major cuts to science and medical funding and it could have serious implications for Colorado, which is home to more than 30 federal labs.

Bear Euthanized After Attacking Woman Inside TentA bear had to be euthanized after it pounced on a woman who was eating in her tent while camping.

CU Football Player Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Violence, AssaultJust one day before fall football camp begins at the University of Colorado, one of the Buffaloes players has been arrested.