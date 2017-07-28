Bear Euthanized After Attacking Woman Inside Tent

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear had to be euthanized after it pounced on a woman who was eating in her tent while camping.
The attack happened early Wednesday morning.
While sitting in her tent in the Aspen Acres Campground, the 350-pound bear jumped on her and pushed her to the ground.
The woman’s friend was able to scare away the bear.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to capture the bear when it returned to the campsite. Unfortunately because of the attack, officers had to put down the bear.
The woman was not injured.