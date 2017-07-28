Bear Euthanized After Attacking Woman Inside Tent

July 28, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: Aspen Acres Campground, Bear Attack, Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear had to be euthanized after it pounced on a woman who was eating in her tent while camping.

The attack happened early Wednesday morning.

While sitting in her tent in the Aspen Acres Campground, the 350-pound bear jumped on her and pushed her to the ground.

bear euthanized map frame 947 Bear Euthanized After Attacking Woman Inside Tent

(credit: CBS)

The woman’s friend was able to scare away the bear.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to capture the bear when it returned to the campsite. Unfortunately because of the attack, officers had to put down the bear.

The woman was not injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch