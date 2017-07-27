Uber Issues Warning About Fake Drivers

DENVER (CBS4) – It may sound like common sense, but the ride sharing company Uber recommends that customers always double check to make sure they are getting into the right Uber-assigned car.

The warning was sent out by the company this month after a series of troubling headlines in which late night riders were victimized by fake Uber drivers.

Uber drivers stop and go through downtown Denver in a seemingly endless stream. (At Union Station they more than double the number of labeled taxicabs.) But with so many drivers in so many different cars, riders often don’t know if an Uber car is theirs until it’s literally in front of them.

Uber’s new awareness campaign features a video that highlights the key things users should look for before jumping into a car they believe they just hired.

Before you hit the road this summer, double check that the car model and license plate match in the app: https://t.co/Rr5OASwhn8. #RideGuide pic.twitter.com/PxGbX1q7O9 — Uber (@Uber) July 14, 2017

“You’ve got all the information right there on your app to make sure that you’re getting into the right vehicle,” Uber driver John Ford told CBS4.

By checking twice, the campaign aims to cut off scam artists targeting would-be riders. Such criminals might attempt to make some quick money by giving a ride illegally or by possibly attempting some sort of crime.

“I usually don’t do a lot of late night rides, so maybe that’s a reason that I don’t have a lot of concern,” one Uber rider told CBS4 at Union Station on Wednesday.