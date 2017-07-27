Police Arrest Murder Suspect Days After Deadly Shooting

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police have arrested the man they believe shot and killed another man outside a Walmart store in Longmont.
The vehicle of a 34-year-old man identified by Longmont police as the person responsible for an early morning shooting and murder has been found.
Officers arrested Joseph Anderson, 34, Wednesday night and will be charged with second-degree murder in the death of Keith Williams.
Williams was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot near County Line and Ken Pratt early Sunday morning.
Investigators have been searching for Anderson since the shooting. He was last seen on Sunday driving a black 2014 Nissan Murano. The vehicle was located at 120th and Sheridan hours after the shooting. .