Latest Forecast: Sunshine Gives Way To Late Day Storms

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our Thursday morning recovered quickly from the big rain producing thunderstorms that soaked the area on Wednesday. The mid-week storms dropped some pretty impressive rainfall amounts. With anywhere from a half to nearly 5 inches of rain from south Denver down through Franktown. Street flooding was an issue in many areas.

There is still plenty of moisture left in the atmosphere for another round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. However, they will be more isolated in nature with only a 20 percent chance for the Denver Metro Area. That being said any storms that do develop have the potential for producing heavy rain.

Friday will be much the same with temperature getting just a little warmer. Our rain chances really go up for Saturday afternoon with a small disturbance that will push through. Denver is looking at 40 percent.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.