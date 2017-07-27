CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 7/27

Day one of Broncos training camp is officially underway at Broncos Headquarters.
Trevor Siemian took the first team reps at the beginning of practice, much like Vance Joseph said he would. Trevor and 2016 first round pick Paxton Lynch will split reps throughout training camp, and there is no timetable for naming a starting quarterback.
Running back Devontae Booker was watching practice in a t-shirt and shorts. Booker will miss close to six weeks while dealing with a wrist injury.
Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was absent from practice while dealing with an illness.
2017 first round pick Garett Bolles was working with the first team offense at left tackle.
New Broncos offensive lineman Allen Barbre was in attendance wearing number 73. The Broncos traded for Barbre on Wednesday afternoon.
While Broncos center Matt Paradis was at practice, second-year player Connor McGovern took the first team reps at center to begin practice.
View the list of all Denver Broncos Training Camp 2017 practices that are open to the public.