Watch Chester Bennington’s Final Linkin Park Concert

July 27, 2017 2:32 PM
BERMINGHAM, England (Radio.com) – Linkin Park performed their final show with Chester Bennington in Bermingham, England on July 6, 2017, as part of their One More Light European Tour.

Luckily for fans, one crafty video editor assembled the entire concert using fan footage captured from different angles within Barclaycard Arena. With the absence of an opening act, Linkin Park extended their set to include additional songs not played on previous tour stops.

Bennington dedicated their new ballad “One More Light” to the victims of the Manchester bombing earlier in the year. The bombing struck a chord with the band as they were scheduled to play the venue to end their tour.

Frontman Chester Bennington would go on to take his own life 14 days after the concert.

One More Light, Barclaycard Arena Setlist:

0:00:36 Fallout
0:01:50 Talking To Myself
0:05:39 Burn It Down
0:09:30 The Catalyst
0:14:34 Wastelands
0:18:00 One Step Closer
0:22:03 Castle Of Glass
0:25:47 Good Goodbye
0:28:58 Lost In The Echo
0:31:55 Battle Symphony
0:35:33 New Divide
0:40:10 From The Inside
0:43:23 Invisible
0:47:01 Waiting For The End
0:53:02 Breaking The Habit
1:00:10 One More Light
1:04:28 Crawling (Piano Version)
1:07:56 Leave Out All The Rest
1:12:35 Somewhere I Belong
1:16:11 What I’ve Done
1:20:35 In The End
1:24:07 Faint
1:28:53 Sharp Edges
1:32:54 Numb
1:36:54 Heavy
1:39:37 Papercut
1:43:12 Bleed It Out

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

