Sinkhole Keeps Road Closed Overnight During Repairs

By Melissa Garcia

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole on Arapahoe Road after the pavement collapsed, leaving a water-filled hole in the ground.

The road caved in after a 12-inch water main broke just after noon on Thursday, according to officials with Denver Water.

The underground main break, just west of Vine Street, sent a flood of water gushing onto the properties of nearby businesses.

A Denver Water spokesperson said that Arapahoe Road between University Boulevard and Race Street would remain closed for repair until Friday afternoon.

The Waters Edge Winery lived up to its name.

“(I saw) just bubbling water and it was pouring down over the edge. And running around the building. So we were kind of a little island. We said, of course, jokingly, Waters Edge Winery, we’re finally at the water’s edge,” said Jennifer Hulan, winery owner.

Water rushed downhill towards the SouthGlenn Place apartments, where it seeped into the leasing office.

“I thought, ‘Oh no. Who do I call, what do I do?’,” said Kevin Verdoorn, lead maintenance tech for the complex.

The water supply was shut off for several hours to residents in 136 units, as well as to surrounding businesses.

Arapahoe Road will remain closed until Friday afternoon while repairs are made. Traffic was being diverted onto University Boulevard.

