Report: Broncos Sign Former Patriots Running Back

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos have signed another running back.
Two NFL Network reporters, Ian Rapoport and James Palmer, both tweet that the Broncos have signed Stevan Ridley.
Stevan Ridley, formerly with the New England Patriots and New York Jets, apparently worked out for the Broncos Thursday afternoon.
Ridley gives the Broncos much-needed depth at the running back position after Devontae Booker fractured his wrist, forcing him to undergo surgery that is expected to keep him out for six weeks.