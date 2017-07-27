Broncos RB Devontae Booker To Undergo Wrist Surgery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos running back Devontae Booker will miss the start of training camp and is expected to miss close to six weeks while dealing with a small fracture in his wrist.
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph announced the news Thursday morning during a radio interview with CBS4 partner KOA News Radio. Joseph also told KOA that Booker will have surgery on Thursday.
The news is a big setback for Booker, who is entering his second year with the Broncos and was expected to compete for the starting running back position along with C.J. Anderson.
Booker rushed for 612 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also had 265 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
The six-week timeline means that Booker will likely miss the entire preseason and could miss the Broncos season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, which is set for Monday, Sept. 11.
The Broncos begin training camp at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning at team headquarters.
Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.