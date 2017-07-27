Under-Staffed Colorado Hospital Lifts ‘No-Breaks’ Message

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — State officials say a “no-breaks” message to employees at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo has been revoked.
The Pueblo Chieftain reported Wednesday staff at the institute contacted the newspaper over the weekend to complain about the administration. Employees say administration told them no breaks would be allowed in any units that were under-staffed.
The no-breaks message that went out Sunday prompted numerous calls and emails to the newspaper.
The hospital’s acting superintendent, Kim Nordstrom, revoked that no-breaks rule Monday afternoon after hospital administrators discussed the policy with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
The hospital has been struggling with a staff shortage this year — serious enough the federal Medicare program threatened to stop payments to the institute in June unless more staff was hired.
