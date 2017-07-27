Animals Hit With Blow Darts, Case Unsolved So Far

By Dominic Garcia

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Golden are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting animals with blow darts.

Kim Mangle said she and her husband were having breakfast when they spotted a rabbit that had been shot with a blow dart in their Golden backyard.

“My husband spotted it first. It was kind of like oh my goodness, it was just upsetting,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

She says she snapped several pictures of the wounded animal and then called police.

Golden Animal Control officials say in the past week they’ve had three reports of animals being blow darted. Two of them were near 14th Street and Illinois Street and the other was in the 400 block of Somerset Drive.

Officials tell CBS4 they have set up traps to try and catch the wounded animals but so far they’ve been unsuccessful. They say they are now working with a trapper to to try and track them down. The hope is to not only rescue the animals, but get DNA from the darts to try and find whomever is doing this.

Anyone with any information about the case that could be helpful to authorities is asked to call Golden police at 303-384-8045.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.