Animal Adventure Park Updates Taj The Giraffe’s Growth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park updated the condition of their baby giraffe Thursday morning.
The park posted to Facebook saying, “our BIG little guy is now standing approx 8’6″ and weighing in around 350lbs!”
When he was born in April, to mother April and father Oliver, the staff at the Animal Adventure Park estimated that Taj tipped the scales at 129 pounds (58.5 kilograms) and stood 5-feet-9 (1.75 meters).
Since that time, then, just over three months later, he has almost tripled in size and grown almost a full three feet.
RELATED: Animal Adventure Park Donates Thousands To Giraffe Conservation
The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.
Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.
Tajiri’s name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili.
The Animal Adventure Park is an interactive and educational animal park located 15 minutes outside of Binghamton. They opened for the summer season on Monday, May 15.
RELATED: Watch: Couple Gets Engaged At Animal Adventure Park