Give Your Opinion On 16th Street Mall Improvements

July 27, 2017 2:15 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– As the campaign to revitalize the 16th Street Mall moves forward, the people in charge of the project want to hear from the public on what is important to them.

The 16th Street Mall has been a focal point of discussion as Denver’s population continues to grow.

16th Street Mall (credit: CBS)

Several recent violent attacks, some of them during daylight hours, have discouraged some visitors from walking along the mall to restaurants or other shops.

The first of two public meetings to help gather ideas on how to make the popular Denver landmark safer and more inviting is scheduled for Thursday evening.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday at RTD Headquarters at 16th and Blake Street.

Because the 16th Street Mall was built with federal funds in 1982, any potential modifications must undergo a “National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review and a cultural resources evaluation pursuant to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA).”

There have been several small improvements along the Mall over the past few years, including the installation of 187 LED lights to improve security in an effort to make the area more welcoming to tourists and other visitors.

The Downtown Denver Partnership has hired private security guards to join Denver police officers on patrol along the 16th Street Mall.

