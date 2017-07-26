Rockies Trade For All-Star Reliever To Shore Up Bullpen

DENVER (CBS4) – In an attempt to strengthen their bullpen for a potential run at the playoffs, the Rockies have traded for a reliever.
Pat Neshek pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies this season. He pitched for Houston for two years before that.
In exchange, the Rockies sent minor leaguers Jose Gomez, J.D. Hammer, and Alejandro Requena to Philadelphia.
Neshek has a 3-2 record and a 1.12 ERA in 43 appearances this season. He’s struck out 43 and walked just five.
In addition to the trade, the Rockies also transferred Tyler Anderson to the 60-day Disabled List.