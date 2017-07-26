Rockies Trade For All-Star Reliever To Shore Up Bullpen

July 26, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, MLB, pat neshek, Rockies

DENVER (CBS4) – In an attempt to strengthen their bullpen for a potential run at the playoffs, the Rockies have traded for a reliever.

gettyimages 812883460 Rockies Trade For All Star Reliever To Shore Up Bullpen

Pat Neshek #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies and the National League pitches in the second inning against the American League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Pat Neshek pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies this season. He pitched for Houston for two years before that.

In exchange, the Rockies sent minor leaguers Jose Gomez, J.D. Hammer, and Alejandro Requena to Philadelphia.

Neshek has a 3-2 record and a 1.12 ERA in 43 appearances this season. He’s struck out 43 and walked just five.

In addition to the trade, the Rockies also transferred Tyler Anderson to the 60-day Disabled List.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch