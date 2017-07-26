Latest Forecast: More Showers Today Although Rain Is Not Guaranteed

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Many areas along the Front Range saw at least limited rainfall on Tuesday and the same will be true on Wednesday. Although some locations may miss out on rain completely. Generally speaking, the higher your elevation, the better the chance for not only rain, but very beneficial soaking rain.

For the metro area, that means the highest rainfall amounts through Wednesday evening will be on the west and south sides of town including the foothills of Larimer, Boulder, and Jefferson Counties as well as the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. Heavy rain could persist for 30 minutes or more in these areas causing flooding concerns.

In terms of temperatures, it will be much cooler Wednesday. Denver officially reached 95° on Tuesday meaning it will be about 15 degrees cooler on Wednesday with highs near 80°. And 80s should continue for the foreseeable future which is below normal for the end of July.

