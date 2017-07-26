Police Identify Deadly Shooting Suspect In Teen’s Murder

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have released the suspect information in a deadly shooting that left one man’s roommate dead in Lakewood.
Officers rushed to the Lakewood Vista Condos in the 1700 block of South Cole Street just behind Green Mountain shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man called 911 and said he shot his roommate.
When officers arrived, they were met in front of the townhome by John Martinez, the same man who called police.
Martinez, 23, was taken into custody as officers entered the home to search for the victim.
They quickly located Zebulun Bacon, 16, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Bacon was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Martinez has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.