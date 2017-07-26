Video Captures Garage Break-In With Stolen SUV

July 26, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Belmar, Lakewood, Pickering's Automotive, Wadsworth Boulevard

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police hope someone recognizes the man captured in video while trying to break into an auto repair shop in Lakewood.

Surveillance cameras captured the man using a stolen SUV to continuously ram a Chevy Suburban into the garage door of Pickering’s Automotive at 90 South Wadsworth Blvd.

car shop break in 10vo frame 655 Video Captures Garage Break In With Stolen SUV

(credit: Lakewood Police)

That Suburban was used in another burglary at a business in Belmar.

The stolen SUV has been recovered by police.

car shop break in 10vo frame 204 Video Captures Garage Break In With Stolen SUV

(credit: Lakewood Police)

The suspect is described as a possibly Asian or Hispanic male, 40 to 50 years old, 5-foot-8, with dark shaggy hair and possibly a light-colored mustache.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Lakewood Police Detective Mozell at 303.987.7462.

